Who replaces Logan Roy as CEO of Waystar Royco in ‘Succession’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Succession.

Last week’s episode of Succession shocked audiences with the death of Logan Roy, the series’ pivotal character and CEO of Waystar Royco. It also broke ratings records with all-time high viewership numbers. It left the Roy children in an emotional state, but also created a power vacuum as the process of finding Logan’s successor began. The latest episode somewhat answered who that individual — or individuals — may be.

The majority of the fourth season’s fourth episode takes place at Logan’s wake as discussions about who will replace him as CEO truly begin. Whilst Roman has been COO of the company for a while, an unverified will of Logan’s found in his safe claims that Kendall is the preferred choice, or at least the name’s been underlined so that must be what it means right? It all makes for a complicated decision on deciding who will take over.

Image via HBO

Ultimately, both Roman and Kendall are voted in by the board as Logan’s successors, at least for the time being. Whilst we still have yet to reach the halfway point of the series, there are lots that could still change. Shiv also suggests being made co-CEO, but Kendall and Roman agree she doesn’t have enough experience, deciding to let her be directly involved and promising to bring her in officially sometime after the GoJo deal. Will they keep their promise to her in the future? Only time will tell.

Whilst everything seems to be settled for now, this is Succession we’re talking about; we doubt the status quo will remain for the rest of the series’ six episodes. Actually, we’d be surprised if there isn’t a different CEO of Waystar Royco by the time the show draws to a close.