Who was sent home during episode 4 of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Finally leaving the Bachelor Mansion once and for all, the final 15 women on The Bachelor season 28 took a trip to Malta during episode 4 of the beloved competition series, but only 12 got to extend their stay. Episode 4 was arguably the best one yet, featuring a one-on-one date with Lexi Young that tugged on our heartstrings, a two-on-one date with Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon that had us clenching our fists, and a group date that had us letting out our biggest belly laughs. The latter required the 12 remaining women to dress up like knights in shining armor and catch sausages in their mouths, but it had a not-so-happy ending.

Letting go of Sydney on the “awkward as ever” two-on-one date, Joey Graziadei was just moments away from sending two more hopefuls home during the fourth rose ceremony of the season. With all of his remaining women being wifey material, this was gearing up to be the hardest decision yet for our Bachelor. When drama continued to ensue, specifically between Maria, Madina, and Lea, this episode was ultimately brought to a halt, failing to result in a Rose Ceremony in true Bachelor fashion. Because of this, nobody was sent home during episode 4 of The Bachelor — teasing a rose ceremony to kick off episode 5 tomorrow (February 13) — but fortunately, Reality Steve has our back.

Who did Joey ultimately decide to send on a one-way flight back to the United States? Keep scrolling to see what Reality Steve had to say…

Whose journey on The Bachelor ended in Malta?

Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

Who’s journey on The Bachelor will continue in Spain?

Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California

Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

With another episode airing tomorrow on ABC — narrowing the group of remaining women down to 10 — who will ultimately steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the season is sure to be a 10 out of 10, jam-packed with juicy drama!