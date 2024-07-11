Who won ‘The Bachelorette’ after Erich Schwer?

Erich Schwer is one of the Bachelor Nation’s favorite cast members on The Bachelorette. During the season 19 finale, it was obvious that Gabby Windey would choose Erich as her one true love, but the couple had their fair share of ups and downs.

Recommended Videos

After the finale aired on September 2022, there were rumors were circulating on the internet that the soon-to-be-wed couple had called off their engagement. At the same time, Gabby was participating on Dancing With the Stars season 31, where she hinted things weren’t great between her and Erich.

In October, the former cheerleader announced her split with Erich. As of 2023, The Bachelorette season 19 winner is now dating Elizabeth Turner. For Charity Lawson’s season, the winner was unexpected but after Erich’s win, he soon impressed the audience too.

Dotun Olubeko won The Bachelorette season 20 in 2023

Dotun and Charity Lawson got engaged in 2023 and have been together since then. As per Dotun’s ABC bio, he was a “full package” who ticked all the boxes of Charity’s requirements. Dotun belongs to a large Nigerian-American family and considers himself an “open-minded and full of love” individual.

He was looking for an adventurous partner who appreciates his spontaneity and his ability to be an active listener. Dotun got his happy ending with Charity as The Bachelorette star was the perfect match he was searching for. While proposing, Dotun expressed his love for Charity in these words:

“I want you to know that I’m fully committed to you as you stand here in front of me. I wouldn’t change a thing about you.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy