Classic TV fans and pop culture buffs are no doubt rejoicing the return of ABC‘s Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the series of live television specials that originally began back in 2019 and feature an all-star modern cast recreating sitcoms from the ’70s⏤live.

The Emmy Award-winning series is set to return on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with its third iteration featuring reenactments of the hit series The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes⏤but just who is slated to appear?

The one-night-only event will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows.

In terms of the Different Strokes re-cast, that will include John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart as Arnold, and Damon Wayans and Ann Dowd as Willis and Mrs. Garrett, as ABC announced last month.

The lineup for the aforementioned show’s spinoff, The Facts of Life, was revealed by the broadcast company last week and includes Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, and Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett.

If you’re more in the mood for a brand new sitcom as opposed to recreations of classic shows, you can catch the premiere of the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary immediately following the special on ABC.

You can catch the latest Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8pm ET/7pm Central on ABC and stream it the next day on Hulu.