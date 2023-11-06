Why did Chef Rachel Hargrove quit ‘Below Deck’ after season 10?

Rachel Hargrove made it clear that she was done with Below Deck after filming season 10 as she claimed she didn’t believe in the Bravo organization anymore.

Hargrove quickly became a fan-favorite chef when she joined the show for season 8 due in large part to her skill in the kitchen as well as her outspoken nature. Said nature was on full display in July 2022 when she first lashed out at another Bravo star, Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll, then announced that she was done with Bravo moving forward.

So why did Chef Rachel Hargrove leave Bravo after Below Deck season 10?

The 10th season of Below Deck was filmed in early 2022 and premiered in November 2022. Soon after it was filmed, Hargrove shocked Bravo fans when she posted on her social media, seemingly out of the blue, “Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] t**t on @BravoTV,” she tweeted in July 2022 with an article about Kroll. In a series of tweets, now deleted, she wrote that she had bad experiences with Kroll on a few occasions, Page Six reported.

“He was in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale where I live… we met up,” she wrote. “He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and wasn’t doing his whole thing… being an idiot.” She also referenced another occasion when the Southern Charm star allegedly threw her bag on the floor.

After aiming her anger at Kroll, Hargrove turned to Bravo overall and wrote, “I don’t sit down, I stand up… I’m tired of the BS… I refuse to participate in @BravoCon2022. Done with bullies on tv.” She then tweeted that she didn’t want to be associated with the network any longer.

I will no longer be accociated with organizations I don't believe in..#belowdeck #bravoco #wwhl #ANTM 🖕anyone else wants to piss me off this week? Let's fucking go…. — Chef Rachel Hargrove (@HargroveRachel) July 27, 2022

Chef Rachel spoke about her outburst on the Another Below Deck Podcast and revealed, “I’m no longer a fan of the network. And I’m no longer a fan of the show. I’m done … From here on out of this date and into the future.” The 10th season of Below Deck didn’t have a reunion, though Hargrove made it clear on X (Twitter) that she wouldn’t be attending it anyway.

Although she left the world of reality TV behind, Hargrove is still working as a yacht chef and has kept fans updated on her current position on a motor yacht cruising the Caribbean. In addition to her culinary work, the quick-witted chef recently began performing stand-up comedy and has been sharing her journey with her Instagram followers. In one post promoting one of her shows, Hargrove wrote, “I’m sure I will talk s#*% about below deck!”