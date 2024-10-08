Image Credit: Disney
Why did Gayle King decide to extend her time on morning show? How to stream the morning show for free without cable

CBS couldn’t do mornings without her.
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 06:54 pm

Despite rumors that Gayle King plans to leave an empty seat at the CBS Mornings hosting table when her contract expires in early 2025, sources say the network has struck a deal to extend her contract and keep her on the air – at least for now.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: Drew Barrymore and Gayle King are seen on the set of “The Drew Barrymore Show” on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The new deal’s terms, including the contract’s length and compensation, have not yet been revealed. However, a source told the New York Post that King was allegedly forced to take a hit from her reported $13 million salary after weeks of iron-clad negotiations.

Her previous contract was negotiated in 2022.

“Gayle cares about people,” a source close to King told the outlet earlier this month. “She’s the kind of person who would take a pay cut in order to save jobs for her show.”

King, 69, has been loyal to the morning show since she helped launch the show back in 2012. She’s watched several co-stars join and leave the show for various reasons over the years, but has remained loyal to the network despite the drama surrounding her. In 2017, Charlie Rose was allegedly fired from the network due to harassment claims, and Erica Hill jumped ship after being in her role for less than a year.

Here’s how to watch King at the hosting desk on CBS Mornings without cable, including airtimes and cast information.

Where to watch CBS Mornings

  • Date: Weekdays
  • Time: 7 to 9am ET

CBS Mornings airs weekdays from 7 to 9am ET. You can stream it on Sling without cable.

“A front-row seat to history”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Gayle King speaks at Global Citizen NOW Summit at The Glasshouse on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

In addition to co-hosting CBS Mornings, King is also the editor at large of Oprah Daily. In a March 2024 interview with Newsweek, she talked about her busy life and love for hosting on television. “If I get five [hours of sleep], I’m doing the hula,” King said. “Clearly, people like watching people that they think enjoy working with each other. We certainly have that down on lock. But I think that we each bring something different to the table.”

At the time, King clarified to the outlet that she was not “out here looking for more work” but was also never going to shy away from a good opportunity. “I never have, and I’m not going to start now,” she said. “I just have so many varied interests. That has served me well. I say this all the time, ‘I have a front-row seat to history.'”

Meet the cast of CBS Mornings

Meet the cast of CBS Mornings:

Hosts:

  • Gayle King
  • Tony Dokoupil
  • Nate Burleson.
