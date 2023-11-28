Why is Mark Cuban leaving ‘Shark Tank’ after season 16?

Things remaining constant has never been the name of the game called life and it definitely isn’t going to be the theme of Shark Tank once 2025 rolls. The news has just come in that billionaire businessman Mark Cuban will leave the reality TV series after being one of its prominent “sharks” for almost 15 years.

The business reality series debuted on ABC back in 2009 and became the top platform for budding entrepreneurs to put forward their blazing ideas and innovative products to hopefully secure the mega-investment they need to give their dreams life. Cuban first joined the show as a guest investor, back in season 2, and has stuck around as its main (and richest) “shark” when season 3 hit the channel.

In the last 13 seasons of the show — which is currently airing its season 15 — Cuban has invested in at least 85 companies, with the number reaching $29 million as per his chat with Forbes. The entertainment company Ten Thirty One Productions and Rugged Maniac Obstacle Race in season 5 as well as BeatBox Beverages in season 6 remain his biggest investments during his association with the show.

The Pennsylvania-born businessman is particularly proud of BeatBox’s growth since its founders managed to win Cuban’s trust (and his million-dollar investment, as the company has grown to the point that now it is worth over $200 million.

What’s fueling Mark Cuban’s decision?

Nothing controversial or even mildly alarming is pushing Cuban to leave the ABC series. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks first talked about his plans during his appearance on All the Smoke podcast, where he admitted to the hosts that even though he loves the show and its message that “the American dream is alive and well,” it is time for him to leave after season 16.

Why? Because the father of three wants to spend some quality time with his three teenage children with his wife Tiffany Stewart — Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake — before they get engrossed in the big complicated thing called life.

“I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own,” Cuban shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world.”

As for the one who will eventually replace Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, the experienced investor shared on the podcast a few tips on cracking the code of what would make a good investment and recognizing the ones that don’t right out of the gate.

“I just listen to them. You can just tell. Body language matters, the harder they have to try to sell, the worse the deal … when someone walks in Shark Tank, you can tell if they are trying too hard. I have this rule: the longer the back story, the worse the deal. The minute you start telling me how hard it was for you, it’s hard for every mf-ing entrepreneur, tell me about your business, tell me why you are going to be successful.” I look for ideas like, damn, why didn’t I think of that.”

For now, only Cuban has confirmed his impending departure from Shark Tank as neither ABC nor the remaining “sharks” have commented on his decision.