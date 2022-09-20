Andor is one of the most highly-anticipated Star Wars Disney Plus shows. Following the titular rebel spy Cassian Andor a few years before the events of the ever-popular Rogue One movie, Andor will show how Andor became the rebel legend we all know and love. But fans are curious if other popular characters will appear in the show. Other Disney Plus Star Wars shows have been highly interconnected, with Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano appearing outside their namesake show.

And one of Andor’s most requested cameos is from Bail Organa. But who is this character, and could they appear in Andor?

Who is Bail Organa?

Making his on-screen debut in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones, Bail is part of the Alderaanian royal family. Bail and his wife would adopt a young Princess Leia. They would raise her while protecting her from evil – specifically her biological father, Darth Vader.

Present for the formation of the Galactic Empire, Bail Organa is one of the founding members of the resistance and eventually the Rebel Alliance, as he attempted to topple the Galactic Empire during its early days. However, he would die when the Death Star destroyed the planet of Alderaan.

Will Bail Organa appear in Andor?

It is currently unknown if Bail Organa will appear in Andor. However, the actor behind Bail, Jimmy Smits, has appeared in recent Star Wars Disney Plus shows, making several appearances in Obi-Wan Kenobi, meaning he has been near a Star Wars set in recent months. So he could have filmed something.

It isn’t confirmed if Bail Organa will appear in the show, but that hasn’t stopped rumors circulating, especially because Bail seems to suggest he’s previously met Andor during Rogue One.

However, everyone is tight-lipped about who else will appear in the show. For instance, when the Mary Sue interviewed Fiona Shaw, they asked about people her character, Maarva, could encounter, but she remained tight-lipped.

When asked which characters Shaw would like Maarva to meet, she replied:

“I don’t suppose I can answer. What would she—if she was, given if we’re not even in that future,”

Suggesting that something is being kept under wraps to surprise fans down the line.

It should be noted that rumors of Bail returning for Andor have been floating around since 2020. Several outlets and Star Wars fan sites have announced that they had heard rumblings. So this isn’t a new rumor. Nor is it a rare one. However, as with all pre-release hype, it may be wrong.

Only time will tell if Bail Organa appears in Andor. While the setting is perfect for a return, Disney may have decided to not bring them back, or scheduling issues may have prevented it. Fans will simply have to wait and see.

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.