Will Love be back in season 4, part 2 of ‘You,’ or is it a flashback?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season three and season four part one of You.

You fans, rejoice! The You season four part two trailer was released today, which means we will soon witness the hot mess that Joe Goldberg, aka Professor Jonathan Berg (Penn Badgley) has gotten himself into. The first part of the season premiered on Feb. 9 and provided the viewers with a glimpse of Joe’s life in the literary city of London.

While it seems like the shrewd stalker is finally giving up on finding true love, rather preferring a tranquil life in a new city, an encounter with a group of ultra-wealthy folks lands him in the inner circle of parties, hedonism, and loads of trouble.

The story takes the shape of a whodunit murder mystery and we find Joe finally getting a taste of his own medicine. That is, for the first time the murderous stalker finds himself being stalked by a stranger.

Every episode leaves behind a mutilated dead body and the unknown culprit is named the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer. At the end of the series, it turns out the killer is none other than Rhys Montrose, the politician with a humble background who like Joe bears no similarity with his fellow rich cohorts.

By the end of the season, Rhys’ attempts to murder Joe inside an old castle fail, thus giving him the chance to barely escape. Later, at home, he sees Rhys promoting his mayoral candidacy, leading Joe to take a vow not to allow him to carry on with his killing spree. Fans are now curious to know what happens next, and the new trailer gives us more than we could ask for.

The trailer shows a confrontation between Rhys and Joe. Joe says, “I know who you are, Rhys. You’ve taken so much from me but you think you’re just getting started. But, you’re wrong – because I’m going to stop you.” Rhys’ calm response to the threat is, “I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests, someone I can finally tell all my secrets to.” It’s not known what they are up to but Rhys likely has sinister plans.

It is not until the end of the trailer that we get a shocking revelation. Someone from Joe’s past life is back and it is none other than his ex-wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Love was a prominent antagonist in seasons two and three of the series who was responsible for ruthlessly murdering almost every woman Joe had an obsession with.

Pedretti’s performance as Love received critical acclaim and her character — despite her intermittent display of murderous instincts — solidified her status as a fan favorite. Sadly, for the viewers, Joe injected her with a syringe of aconite, paralyzing and eventually killing her. He then fabricated evidence painting Love as the killer of Joe and herself.

Her return in season four raises a lot of questions. Most importantly, whether her return will determine Joe’s fate and Montrose’s role in everything. However, there are some who are of the opinion that the scene represents a flashback of Love.

At this moment, nothing can be stated with certainty but her cold demeanor and a vengeful utterance of “Hi, Joe.” can be taken as evidence of her return. If that’s the case, then the question remains, why did she return and how did she manage to get out alive?

For now, we can only speculate.

You season four part two will be released on Netflix on March 9.