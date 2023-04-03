Will ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ have a sequel on Netflix? New rumors, explained

Seems like everyone got lost in translation when the rumors about a sequel for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story first came up on Twitter, but we’ve come to remind you that everything may not be what it seems.

Despite looking rather legitimate, social media can be deceiving – even if you have a blue tick next to your social handle. The rumor depicting a new installment for the most controversial series on the streaming platform Netflix came from a user on Twitter, and even though it was not backed by any legitimate sources or any sources at all, hundreds fell for the deceptive ploy. The tweet announcing an alleged second and even a third season appears to be nothing but an April Fool’s gag if Netflix’s lack of commentary on the subject is anything to go by.

DAHMER: season 2 &3 Officially announced by Netflix pic.twitter.com/5kJoZqyK0N — solé (@layxsnv) April 3, 2023

With many voicing their concerns regarding all the potential immoral capitalization rooted in the families’ very real grief and suffering, the Tweet alone was enough to bring out the wrath of netizens who were less than pleased to see an alleged new season of the show in light of its skyrocketing negative reception after the last season aired. Although it was an understandable response from all those disapproving of the show, until Netflix releases a full statement about the story, it is safer to assume that the news was nothing but a ruse.

While the existence of a second season depicting the story of Dahmer may be unlikely, the Monster saga will indeed feature a new serial killer and the story of his victims. As per Netflix itself, the streaming mogul announced two more crime-inspired drama series coming soon-ish, however, it is not yet known who will be anchoring the following installments, nor which stories will be told in the upcoming dramas.

Until further confirmation, let this be a lesson not to trust everything you see on the internet. In the meantime, if you wish to find out what all the fuss is about, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix.