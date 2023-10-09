Will ‘Sex Education’ have a season 5?

Netflix subscribers have been showering Sex Education with praise since the show first premiered in 2019. It’s definitely deserved, of course, as this teen series has done wonders to destigmatize sex and sexual health issues in an honest yet comedic way.

Without a shred of doubt, Sex Education has become one of the biggest hits in Netflix’s catalog, continuously providing viewers with refreshing content across its multiple seasons. Sure, season 4 didn’t quite manage to hook the audience in the same way previous installments did, but it delivered the humorous and heartfelt moments that make the show worth our while. Thus, it makes total sense that fans are still craving more.

The season 4 finale was overall satisfying, yes, but it left a bittersweet taste in viewers’ mouths. That, in addition to the show’s success, should be enough to guarantee a fifth season… right?

Will there be a season 5 of Sex Education?

Photo by Samuel Taylor/Netflix

As much as it saddens me to say this, Sex Education will not return for season 5. It seems ludicrous to put a cap on such a successful series, I know, but the reasoning behind this decision has already been addressed by its creator, and there’s no denying that it makes sense.

On the bright side, while season 5 is not on the agenda, there may be a way for us to see Otis and company again. There has been some chatter about a possible spin-off series, and while nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the prospect is exciting. Unfortunately, if this project is put into motion, the chances of some of the show’s most notorious characters returning seem low.

Oh well, it was a great ride while it lasted. In case you feel like going down memory lane, you can find all four seasons of Sex Education available for streaming on Netflix.