‘Sex Education’ series finale ending, explained

The last call for the Moordale (well, now Wallace) students just reached our screens, forcing us to say goodbye to one of the most poignant series in media at the moment. When I say “forcing,” I mean it quite literally; it compels us to bid adieu to this ensemble of characters because no one wanted it to end, ever. In fact, if there was a show they could capitalize on for more seasons, it should be Sex Education.

Regardless, the show ended in a sweet spot, with the characters’ arcs coming together in a satisfying way. Even with all the backlash and the amalgamation of storylines for one final season, it is still a show with the most beautifully developed characters on television, perfectly showcasing everyday vulnerabilities that we often opt to ignore. With that in mind, if you’re still a bit out of a loop on what happened during this series finale, here’s a quick recap and explanation.

How did Sex Education end?

Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023

The last episode encompassed a quick story wrap-up for every character, all while showing that their lives will still go on as usual at Wallace University (or in Adam’s case, at the farm). We find that all of the new characters introduced have all had their own character arcs coming to an end, and we finally say goodbye to the show as Otis reads a letter from Maeve, where she bids farewell to her favorite “dickhead.”

As for the new characters, Abbi and Roman have finally gotten over the lack of communication that was affecting their sexual lives, while Aisha finally stood up to Abbi, realizing that positivity and manifestation aren’t the answer to real-life problems. ‘O’ also had a well-deserved ending as she made up with Otis, and set up her clinic once more. Joanna too chose to find help to heal her past sexual trauma.

As for some of the side characters, we all see them vigorously navigating their way through the harsh realities of 17-year-olds, finding their place in this world. Cal is gifted with the money from the fundraising event at Wallace, finally being able to afford their top surgery, while Jackson and Viv both overcome the issues that followed them through the season: a cancer scare, and an emotionally and physically abusive partner.

What happened to the main characters in Sex Education?

Photo via Netflix

Eric, despite the oddly supernatural element that loomed over him this season, had quite the ride amidst his religious awakening. Not only did he find his true calling (Pastor Effiong, if you will), but the flamboyant teen also found a way to fix his decaying friendship with Otis, by confronting him and promptly deciding that despite their differences, they can still remain friends to the best of their capacity.

Adam, on the other hand, mended his relationship with Michael (who too had a gorgeous redemption arc) and found a well-fitting job at a farm, with a beautiful potential girlfriend. If you’re wondering about Michael, he found love once again – with Maureen – and accepted his passion for cooking and catering, inspired by his son to change his career path.

As for the kind-hearted Aimee and the talented Isaac, the duo came together against all odds and ended the series in a loving relationship, full of support and surprisingly, surrounded by art. Ruby also had a satisfying ending, upon being invited into the popular group, and accepting her self-worth doesn’t depend on Otis, all while finally forgiving O for their past together.

The last character to be mentioned is Jean, who finally talked to Joy’s real dad – Dan, if you’re wondering, from back in season 1 – and too decided to seek help overcoming her post-partum depression, getting back on her feet at the radio show. The badass mom was back in the game, and we loved to see it.

Did Maeve and Otis end up together?

Image via Netflix

Now for the real age-old question: Did the two main characters find their happily ever after? Well, thankfully, no, they didn’t. Maeve’s journey this season was tumultuous, to say the least. Not only did she move to the United States, facing an entirely new reality filled with a competitive industry and a nonsupportive professor, but she also had to deal with a jealous partner, and the passing of her drug-addict mother.

Nonetheless, she still found a way back on her feet with an unlikely safety net (her friends and surprisingly, Jean), and moved back to the United States, putting a stop to her relationship with Otis. The two managed to overcome their sexual issues as well, finally communicating, but ultimately, the duo realized that being apart was for the best – since Maeve does not want to return to Moordale, understandably so.

Otis evidently also needs to spend some time alone maturing. Throughout the season, we saw the main protagonist being quite immature, whether it was in his relationship with Maeve, his friendship with Eric, or his situation with Ruby– so needless to say, he needs to spend some time alone, growing and getting to know himself.

Ultimately, Sex Education had quite the condensed final season. Still, in the end, we can still say the show ended with a lovely set of characters each getting a deserved ending, at long last embarking on a journey as adults. A beautiful ending overall.