Who is Thaddea Graham in ‘Sex Education’ season 4 and where have you seen her before?

Fans have been waiting for two years to see the conclusion of Netflix’s Sex Education, and at long last, season 4 is here. As has been the case with the show’s previous installments, this season introduces a fair share of new members of its cast. To say that they’re here to replace the ones that have departed would be reductive to their characters, but either way, they’re a very welcome addition to the show.

As the former students of Moordale Secondary get used to a new school, trouble is bound to arise, and for Otis (Asa Butterfield), that includes a rival — the unofficial sex therapist at Cavendish Sixth Form College. This new character, Sarah Owen (aka O), is played by the talented Thaddea Graham, whose face may be familiar to some viewers. So familiar you could swear you have seen her on your screen before, but can’t quite place in which show. Well, you’re right, as you’re about to find out.

What movies and TV shows has Thaddea Graham been in?

The Sex Education cast is no stranger to high-profile projects — Barbie quickly comes to mind — and Thaddea Graham is no different. Per her IMDb page, the Chinese-Irish actress started her career in 2014, with the short film Painkiller, and continued to release projects throughout the following year. After pausing her work for a few years, she came back in 2019, and ever since, it has been a steady climb to success.

Besides the Netflix series, Graham has been in a fair share of TV shows but is best known for portraying the following characters: Bel in season 13 of modern Doctor Who, Kat in the mini-series Us, Bea in the Sherlock Holmes-inspired The Irregulars, and Vivian Lim in Wreck. Sadly, the actress hasn’t landed any roles in feature films until now, but series aren’t the only projects you can find her in. Graham has dipped her toes into the world of voice acting twice now, in the roles of Jessie in Dead Island 2 and a fighter in Sifu, bother video games.

With hard work and some luck in the mix, there’s a strong chance that we may see a lot more of Graham in the future. She’s only 26 years old at present, so there’s a long list of acting jobs waiting for her. Looking younger than she actually is will probably also aid her career, as studios are always looking for adults to play much younger roles. Take Netflix for example.