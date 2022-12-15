Will the cast of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ ever perform on stage in real life?

Way back in 2018, Amazon picked up the adaptation rights to a little book called Daisy Jones & The Six, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid. This was before the book officially came out, before it became a New York Times bestseller, and before it became a viral sensation on BookTok (a sub-community of TikTok.) Still, Amazon saw promise, and aren’t they glad they did, because the 13-episode limited series, which is set to premiere in the spring of 2023, is already shaping up to match the same level of success its novel counterpart received.

Based on the meteoric rise and fall of the biggest fictional rock n’ roll band of the 1970s, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the lives of Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), Billy Dune (Sam Claflin), and their bandmates, Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Warren Rhodes (Sebastian Chacon), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), and Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), as they recount the events that led to their superstratum and the cracks along the way that eventually caused their infamous downfall.

Ahead of its release, Amazon dropped a sneak peek of Daisy and Billy in action, and it’s clear the show will showcase all the drugs, sex, and rock n’ roll one expects from the 70s. Most of all, it will showcase the musical prowess of the cast, many of whom had never formally picked up a musical instrument before.

Both Keough and Claflin spent over a year learning to strengthen their vocal cords and master the art of playing an instrument with the kind of ease only a rock n’ roll legend can exude, according to Vanity Fair. They weren’t the only ones. The entire band spent over six months practicing in the studio every single day, according to actress Suki Waterhouse via Variety, to the point where they started to feel like an actual band.

The obvious question, then, is whether or not we’ll get to see Daisy Jones & The Six perform live on stage in real life.

Will we ever see the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six perform on stage?

There’s no better way to prepare to play in a rock n’ roll band than to get up on stage and play an actual concert. That’s exactly what the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six did to prepare for filming, a method that allowed them to experience real-time feedback from a live audience.

“We would just watch them perform and we were the biggest fans,” said executive producer Lauren Levy Neustadter after watching the actors play on stage, according to Vanity Fair. “It sounds vibrant,” agreed her husband and co-executive producer Scott Neustadter. “It sounds kind of fresh, and doesn’t sound like play acting. [The songs] should feel like songs of that era, but they should kind of stand the test of time. And that was the challenge that we gave the songwriters and they were the best in the world.”

Filming may have wrapped back in early 2022, but the cast has kept their skills sharp, ready to hop up on stage at a moment’s notice. There’s been no official word about whether or not they will actually break out the microphone stand and bass guitar, but should the limited series perform well on Prime Video, what better way to celebrate than reenact the show’s main songs — all of which will be available on the official soundtrack — in real life.

We can see it now: Jimmy Kimmel or Kelly Clarkson introducing Daisy Jones & The Six on their respective talk shows. The curtain comes up, the bell bottom jeans come out — it’s TV magic waiting to happen.

Daisy Jones & The Six will officially premiere on Prime Video on March 3, 2023.