Will there be a ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ season 3?

Season 2 of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills was explosive. The real estate reality television show dropped all ten episodes of its second installment on March 22, 2024, but fans are already counting the days for season 3 to drop.

Buying Beverly Hills, not to be confused with Netflix’s other L.A.-based real estate-focused show Selling Sunset, focuses on Mauricio Umansky’s global boutique real estate brokerage The Agency. The show captures the highs and lows of Umansky’s agents and clients, but, of course, the primary focus is on the boss, who is conveniently married to one of the biggest reality television stars outside of the Kardashians, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards.

Although Kyle was only featured in a brief video-call scene in season 1 of the show, Netflix managed to steal the thunder from under Bravo and RHOBH and get the exclusive first reactions of the Richards/Umansky clan to the news of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation after 27 years of marriage. The season ends with Mauricio trusting real estate agent Ben Belack with the handling of The Agency’s business while he goes off on an Aspen vacation to deal with the ongoing Kyle situation.

Is Buying Beverly Hills getting a third season?

Netflix has not renewed Buying Beverly Hills for a third season just yet. That doesn’t mean, however, that one isn’t coming to the platform in the near future.

Since premiering on March 22, 2024, season 2 has struggled to make a dent in Netflix’s global Top 10 most-watched programs. According to FlixPatrol, Buying Beverly Hills averaged between the 6th and 7th positions in the global chart, making it all the way to number 4 in the United States. Compared to worldwide stats, it’s done fairly well in its country of origin, hanging on to the Top 10 throughout the week. It’s currently the 6th most-watched program in the United States.