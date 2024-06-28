Will there be a ‘Dexter: New Blood” season 2?

After nearly a decade away, the Dexter franchise stormed back with New Blood — the most-watched Showtime series of all time. So, because of its success, is Dexter: New Blood getting a second season?

The 10-episode run aired from late 2021 to early 2022, and featured notable names from the original series, like Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan and Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan, as well as a host of new characters, including Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) and Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott).

The story picked up 10 years after the events of Dexter, and the finale wrapped with a controversial ending — like its predecessor. And according to TV Line, that’s all we’ll get from this specific iteration of the beloved psychopath’s storyline. The outlet reported in January 2023 that multiple sources had confirmed Showtime wasn’t moving ahead with Dexter: New Blood season 2.

Brace yourself for a spoiler for season 1. Per TV Line, the second season had been in development and focused on Harrison’s life after he shot and killed Dexter and fled Iron Lake. But, just because Dexter: New Blood lives as a one-season mini-series doesn’t mean the Dexter franchise is done.

Showtime is instead focusing its resources on producing a prequel series – Dexter: Original Sin – focusing on the earlier years of the murderous vigilante. Several outlets have confirmed the show’s existence, and several names have already hopped on board, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar. Patrick Gibson will play a young Dexter.

So, what could have Dexter: New Blood shaped up to be? As mentioned, Showtime was following Harrison after the events of season 1. The first thing that comes to mind is the show focusing on Harrison managing his “Dark Passenger,” something his dad intended to help with. We could’ve also enjoyed Michael C. Hall as ghost Dexter mentoring and guiding Harrison, something we saw with Debra and Dexter in New Blood and Dexter and his dad, Harry Morgan, in Dexter.

A fun storyline to follow would be Harrison traveling to Miami and potentially meeting up with his half-siblings, Astor and Cody Bennett. Other fan favorites from the original series could’ve popped up as well, including Captain Angel Batista (David Zayas), who we briefly saw in New Blood, and C.S. Lee’s Vince Masuka and Desmond Harrington’s Joey Quinn.

That being said, it’s clear there’s an appetite for Dexter, so I wouldn’t be surprised if a spin-off featuring Harrison is greenlit at some point. But, it doesn’t sound like Dexter: New Blood has any legs.

