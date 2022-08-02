Will there be a Season 2 of ‘The Sandman?’

The Netflix adaption of Neil Gaiman’s classic graphic novel, The Sandman is right around the corner. The series follows Morpheus, also known as Dream, the King of Dreams, as he escapes his captivity and sets out to rebuild his kingdom, known as the Dreaming. Tom Sturridge will be playing Dream, with Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, alongside Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.

The first season of the series, which consists of ten episodes, will be released on Netflix on August 5, 2022. Even though the first season of the series has not been released yet, word has already come out about the second season of the show. So, let’s take a look at what we know about the second season of The Sandman.

Will there be a second season of The Sandman?

Image via Netflix

One of the writers of The Sandman, David S. Goyer, confirmed that he has already started writing the second season of the series in an interview with Den of Geek, which you can peruse here. Goyer is perhaps best known for having written The Dark Knight, Blade, and Jumper. In the interview, he states, “In some ways, it’s easier because we’ve educated the audience to the basic ideas… With that groundwork done, the show can now build on those themes.”

Of course, Netflix has not officially renewed the series for a second season as of writing, but with Goyer confirming that he is working on it, it seems like a sure thing. However, Netflix hasn’t been in the best financial position as of late, with layoffs due to a loss of subscribers. Hopefully, The Sandman pleases both fans and newcomers to the franchise, so their gamble on season two is not one that will fall short of paying off.

The first season of the series is set to adapt the first two graphic novels in the series, The Sandman – Vol. 1: Preludes & Nocturnes, and The Sandman – Vol. 2: The Doll’s House. So, if a second season of the show were to be picked up by Netflix, we could see an adaptation of the next two graphic novels, The Sandman – Vol. 3: Dream Country, and The Sandman – Vol. 4: Season of Mists. From there, if the series were to continue to adapt two volumes of the graphic novel per season, we could get five seasons of the show — as there are ten volumes in total.

It wouldn’t be surprising if The Sandman draws people’s attention enough for Netflix to renew it for a second season in the weeks after its release, but it also wouldn’t be out of character for Netflix to cancel the show either, so we will have to wait and see.

The first season of The Sandman will drop on Netflix on August 5, 2022.