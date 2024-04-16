Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Baxters?’

The Baxters is a recent release by Prime Video that managed to strike gold. The faith-based drama is based on Karen Kingsbury’s book series, which is set around Elizabeth and John Baxter, and five adult children as they navigate new turns in life while dealing with questions of faith, family, and love.

Recommended Videos

In an unprecedented move, Prime Video released the first three seasons on the same day, giving fans of the books a lot to binge and leaving them eager for more. Despite only being released less than a month ago, fans are eager to know if a fourth season is in the works. Here’s everything you need to know.

Executive producer and lead actress on The Baxters, Roma Downey, recently sat with journalist Kate O’Hare to discuss everything about The Baxters. When asked if fans should look forward to another season, Downey was cautiously optimistic, saying fans should “never say never.” She added that there were more than enough books to pull material for more seasons since the source material by Karen Kingsbury features more than 20 books.

Despite this, Prime Video is yet to release any information on a fourth season of The Baxters such as a renewal announcement or a release date. Therefore, all fans can do now is keep their fingers crossed.

What will season 4 cover?

The third season of The Baxters saw all the characters at new starting points in their life, and season 4 will likely pick up from there. Kari and Ryan ended the season saying their “I do’s,” so their next chapter will be navigating married life. Reagan and Luke ended the season with the birth of their baby boy, Thomas, so their next journey will cover parenthood.

Couples like Erin and Sam on the other hand left season 3 wondering if they wanted to be parents at all. For characters like Ashley, the season ended on a sad note as she received the results of her HIV test, which came out positive. The tension of her departure from Landon will surely be explored in further seasons, as well as the fallout when her family finds out about her diagnosis.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more