The cast of the TV series ‘The Baxters’ smiling in a promotional shoot
Image via Prime Video
Category:
TV

Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Baxters?’

The original novels have more than enough material for it!
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 04:44 am

The Baxters is a recent release by Prime Video that managed to strike gold. The faith-based drama is based on Karen Kingsbury’s book series, which is set around Elizabeth and John Baxter, and five adult children as they navigate new turns in life while dealing with questions of faith, family, and love.

Recommended Videos

In an unprecedented move, Prime Video released the first three seasons on the same day, giving fans of the books a lot to binge and leaving them eager for more. Despite only being released less than a month ago, fans are eager to know if a fourth season is in the works. Here’s everything you need to know. 

The Baxters season 4 update

Executive producer and lead actress on The Baxters, Roma Downey, recently sat with journalist Kate O’Hare to discuss everything about The Baxters. When asked if fans should look forward to another season, Downey was cautiously optimistic, saying fans should “never say never.” She added that there were more than enough books to pull material for more seasons since the source material by Karen Kingsbury features more than 20 books. 

Despite this, Prime Video is yet to release any information on a fourth season of The Baxters such as a renewal announcement or a release date. Therefore, all fans can do now is keep their fingers crossed. 

What will season 4 cover?

The third season of The Baxters saw all the characters at new starting points in their life, and season 4 will likely pick up from there. Kari and Ryan ended the season saying their “I do’s,” so their next chapter will be navigating married life. Reagan and Luke ended the season with the birth of their baby boy, Thomas, so their next journey will cover parenthood. 

Couples like Erin and Sam on the other hand left season 3 wondering if they wanted to be parents at all. For characters like Ashley, the season ended on a sad note as she received the results of her HIV test, which came out positive. The tension of her departure from Landon will surely be explored in further seasons, as well as the fallout when her family finds out about her diagnosis.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Nicole rests her head on Azan's shoulder
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Bethany Gemmell Bethany Gemmell Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ coming back for season 5?
Star Trek Lower Decks Crew
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ coming back for season 5?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Aaron Moten in Fallout
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Chicago Fire’ season 12 episode 10 release date and time, confirmed
Annie Ilonzeh and Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire'
Category: TV
TV
‘Chicago Fire’ season 12 episode 10 release date and time, confirmed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Nicole rests her head on Azan's shoulder
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Bethany Gemmell Bethany Gemmell Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ coming back for season 5?
Star Trek Lower Decks Crew
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ coming back for season 5?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Aaron Moten in Fallout
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Chicago Fire’ season 12 episode 10 release date and time, confirmed
Annie Ilonzeh and Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire'
Category: TV
TV
‘Chicago Fire’ season 12 episode 10 release date and time, confirmed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.