Will there be a season 5 of ‘Castlevania?’

As one of the most successful debuts in Netflix’s history, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that Castlevania is here to stay, but the future of the video game franchise in anime format isn’t as clear-cut as you might imagine.

The first season of Castlevania depicted the story of Count Vlad Tepes, also known as Dracula, who went on a rampage after a group of humans killed his wife, dooming the world in his hatred. We were then introduced to Trevor Belmont, descendant from a line of vampire hunters and one of the main protagonists in the Castlevania game series. Together, Belmont and Dracula’s son Alucard fought against the vampiric onslaught and repeatedly saved the world, until the fourth season concluded the narrative in 2021.

Now, the hype machine for Castlevania is kicking into motion again, and you can hear whispers of its name here and there on social media. Naturally, every fan is wondering the same thing: Will there be a fifth season of Castlevania?

Will Castlevania return for season 5?

Unfortunately, the main Castlevania series has concluded, and there won’t be any more stories set in Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard’s timeline. What you might have caught wind of over the past couple of weeks is actually a spinoff called Castlevania: Nocturne, taking place several hundred years after the events of the main series and centering around Richter Belmont.

The new story takes place during the French Revolution and involves the emergence of a figure known as The Vampire Messiah. Other recognizable characters from the upcoming roster include Maria Renard, who is a vampire huntress from 1997’s Symphony of the Night.

So there you have it, folks. While there won’t be any more seasons with the original cast, the new spinoff might be able to quench your Castlevania thirst.

Nocturne premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix.