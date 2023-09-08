The recent buzz around Netflix‘s anime-related catalog has been undeniable, be it due to its successful One Piece live-action adaptation, or the upcoming Castlevania: Nocturne series. It looks like the streaming giant has finally pinned down exactly how to create and best adapt anime content, and for that, we’re all thankful. It was about time.

Castlevania: Nocturne isn’t even here yet, but on account of its widely popular predecessor, Castlevania, gaming and anime fans all have their sights set on this installment’s big release. Based on Konami’s video game series of the same name, the anime is expected to make just as much of a splash on streaming as Castlevania, but as more fans ready themselves for its debut, one question arises. Is Nocturne supposed to be a sequel or another thing entirely?

Is Castlevania: Nocturne a sequel, a prequel, or a spin-off?

Image via Netflix

Castlevania: Nocturne is a sequel to Netflix’s 2017 Castlevania series, which ran for four seasons before the network called it quits in 2021. Although some may consider the new installment somewhat of a spin-off, due to its exploration of a completely new setting and time period, which is a fair assessment, but its sequel status is also clear as water.

The series will follow Richter, who has to unite forces with magicians and hunters to stop the incoming apocalypse. What some people may not be aware of, though, is that Richter is a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, both characters we were introduced to in the very first season of Castlevania. Thanks to this particular detail, there is no room for doubt that Nocturne is a sequel to the 2017 animated series.

Castlevania: Nocturne lands on Netflix on Sep. 28.