When does ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ take place?

When it comes to stories about immortal vampires, the timeline could truly be all over the place, including for the forthcoming Castlevania: Nocturne.

The Netflix animated series takes inspiration from the Konami video game franchise of the same name that sees the Belmont clan and his descendants keeping Dracula at bay. The premise was executed with great critical and commercial success with the 2017 debut of Netflix’s Castlevania series, which got four seasons in total. Since the first series took place in the 1500s in Eastern Europe, will the successor do the same?

Castlevania: Nocturne‘s setting and timeline

The plot of Castlevania: Nocturne actually brings a brand new setting and point in time to the story. As showrunners Clive Bradley and Kevin Klode explained, the backdrop of the French Revolution will be the main source of inspiration for the show, according to an announcement by Netflix. Since the French Revolution took place in the late 1700s and in Western Europe, that places the events in a very different locale and time period compared to the original show. However, that’s only part of it when it comes to the Castlevania: Nocturne‘s setting.

As the press release explained, though Castlevania: Nocturne “takes its cues from the French Revolution,” it will also incorporate historical events from much earlier. Specifically, “the web of contested history and folklore surrounding the Hungarian noblewoman and alleged serial killer Erzsébet Báthory (1560–1614).”

All eight episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne will drop on Netflix for your streaming pleasure on Sept. 28.