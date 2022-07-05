Westworld is back for a fourth season airing right now, and while this takes fans into a new and yet familiar world, many are asking the question: how much more Westworld is there to come?

As the years have passed, Westworld has expanded its narrative drastically, kicking things off isolated within the Delos Park before branching out into the greater world as we reached season three.

While it isn’t clear how the story will progress in season four or further, here is everything we know right now about a potential fifth season of Westworld.

Will there be a season 5 of Westworld?

Image via HBO

Right now HBO has not officially renewed Westworld for season five, however, there is a lot of indication that it will be coming back for at least one more season.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after Westworld Season 4, Episode 2 premiered, Ed Harris, who plays The Man in Black, suggested that the show will be ending with its fifth season.

“I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up.”

If filming is already being scheduled for Westworld season five, then it would seem more than likely that it will go ahead, especially given the popularity of the show and the possibility of tying off the story once and for all.

Speaking to Deadline, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy said that she and fellow co-creator Johnathan Marsden do have an end in mind for the show, but wouldn’t reveal how many more seasons that would include.

Again, there is no confirmation right now that Westworld will be ending with season five, nor has it been greenlit for the next season, but all signs are pointing to that becoming a reality.