Will there be a ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ season 3?

Is the celebrity-humbling reality show returning to our screens?
Published: Jun 3, 2024 04:39 am

It’s been almost a year since the second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test concluded. The show became a standout, with its unique combination of high-stakes action and, of course, celebrity faces.

While several contestants withdrew from the competition, it still made for some quality TV. With over a million viewers per episode, fans were drawn to the thrilling military-style challenges and the personal growth and resilience displayed by the participants. However, season 2 ended in Nov. 2023 and fans have been looking forward to the announcement of season 3. 

he training regimes of the world’s most elite forces. The participants are stripped of their comforts and are pushed to their limits, revealing their true character under extreme pressure.

Will there be a season 3?

Great news for fans of the high-octane reality show, as Special Forces season 3 has officially been confirmed and features on Fox’s Fall schedule, though without an exact release date.

The show will be moving from its Monday slot to Thursday, just after Hell’s Kitchen. The new season promises to up the ante, with producers hinting at even tougher challenges and more extreme conditions.

Has season 3’s cast been revealed?

Promotional still from Special Forces: The World's toughest test
via FOX

The line-up of contestants is one of the most exciting aspects of each new Special Forces season. The diverse backgrounds of the participants, from celebrities to everyday heroes, add a rich layer of intrigue and relatability to the show.

Although filming for season 3 has yet to start, the season is expected to feature a mix of fresh faces, and potentially some returning favorites. Some names speculated by fans are Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano, and Bachelorette stars Ali Manno and Trista Sutter.

