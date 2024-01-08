Will there be ‘The Artful Dodger’ season 2? Answered

"Please sir, I want some more" is the rallying cry for fans of this Disney+ series based in the world of Oliver Twist.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Artful Dodger season 1

The fertile mind of Charles Dickens created plenty of rich characters, and few are as captivating as The Artful Dodger.

It was only a matter of time before a big studio plubmed the world of the nimble-fingered thief and came out with some sparkling content, and in 2023 Disney did just that.

The eponymous show follows the life of the Dodger, now known as Jack Dawkins. As it begins, we see he’s turned over a new leaf and become a surgeon in Australia, giving up his life of crime. However, when the twisted Fagin finds his way back in the Dawkins’ life, the doctor realizes that old habits die hard, and begins to think he might not belong in the new, refined world in which he’s ended up.

The dark but comic series quickly gained a loyal fanbase, and critics were also impressed with the show. It currently sits on a very respectable 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which goes to show just how popular it has become. However, as many heartbroken Santa Clarita Diet fans know, a devoted group of watchers and critical acclaim doesn’t always lead to a renewal. And, if we’re honest, Disney isn’t always great at keeping content alive.

So, is the show set in Victorian Australia going to be back for a second go? We’ve had a little snoop around to try and find out the answer to the question: will there be The Artful Dodger season 2? Read on to find out!

Will there be The Artful Dodger season 2?

There is currently no talk about a potential season 2 of The Artful Dodger, which is sad news for those who got sucked into the world of the series.

With that said, the neat ending of the show did seem to imply that it was conceived as an eight-part miniseries, with Dawkins getting away with the girl and the gold. So, even the biggest fan would have already been reckoning with the notion that they weren’t getting a second helping of The Artful Dodger.

Then again, when something that works as a one-time series gets big enough (read: makes enough money), studios are always willing to bring it back. So, there’s hope for fans desperate for The Artful Dodger season 2!

Where can I watch The Artful Dodger?

You can watch The Artful Dodger on Hulu in Canada and the U.S, Star in Latin America, and Disney Plus everywhere else. Although it’s already been released in some markets (including the U.S. and Australia), it will be available to stream globally on Jan. 17, 2024.