The Witcher Composer Releases New Piano Version Of Toss A Coin

Netflix’s The Witcher became an instant hit with fans all around the world due to getting a number of things just right, but perhaps the most consistently strong element of the first season was the epic soundtrack – as it should’ve been.

After all, we’re talking about a fantasy saga that involves a mutant human who hunts down mythological monsters for a living. And even if we completely exclude Geralt, the narrative basically revolves around a child of destiny whose blood will supposedly save the world from the White Frost and usher in a new era for humans, dwarves, the elves of Aen Elle, and every other sentient being who lives in the Continent. But alongside the epic and solemn compositions that make up the soundtrack of The Witcher, we also have the joyful ballads of one Julian Alfred Pankratz, Viscount de Lettenhove, whom fans of the games know as Dandelion and fans of the show as Jaskier.

In fact, one of his songs, based on Geralt’s confrontation with Filavandrel, the king of elves, titled “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” managed to garner a lot of buzz, prompting many artists and YouTubers to produce remixes and covers. Now, composer Sonya Belousova, who worked on season 1’s OST with Giona Ostinelli, has released an official instrumental piano rendering of the track which, frankly, is as gorgeous as the original.

Solo piano arrangement of the hit song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from @witchernetflix by composers @SonyaBelousova and Giona Ostinelli is out today! Listen here: https://t.co/mWiCIO0h55 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/w3pZBaDc4t — Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) May 22, 2020

Since Jaskier is basically the main recounter of Geralt’s life, we can certainly expect more ballads in future seasons of The Witcher that depict the heroic feats of the White Wolf of Rivia, especially considering the fact that the bard will need more material to woo women at every stop of their long journey together.

Tell us, though, which version of the song do you prefer? And what other in-universe incidents would you like the composers to adapt next as one of Master Dandelion’s poems? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.