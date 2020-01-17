Here’s How Danny DeVito Could Look As Vesemir In The Witcher Season 2

For better or worse, Netflix’s The Witcher series takes a number of creative liberties with Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material.

In order to justify having Yennefer, Ciri and Geralt all appear in the show’s inaugural season, writers opted to utilize a non-linear narrative that’s left many first-time viewers confused, to say the least. With the majority of those first two character’s origin stories accounted for, however, showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently confirmed that future seasons are unlikely to feel so disjointed, leaving plenty of room to dive further into Geralt’s backstory and how he came to be the titular Witcher.

While it won’t necessarily be in season 2 that the White Wolf returns to his adoptive home of Kaer Morhen, we know that he, along with Ciri, will at some point visit the near-to abandoned castle and, in turn, meet Vesemir. A father figure to Geralt in his early years as a prospective Witcher, Vesemir plays an integral role in Sapkowski’s wider narrative and, as a fan favourite, many have already put forward their own ideas as to who could play him.

You’ve already seen Mark Hamill imagined as the seasoned warrior, but artist Marshall Parish has their own ideal actor in mind. Check out their excellent fan art below:

In sharing their creation over on Reddit, Parish’s post has already accrued more than 34,000 upvotes in less than 24 hours, proof enough on its own that Hamill now has some stiff competition as a potential cast member for season 2. Sadly, with Danny DeVito being heavily committed to It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia and other projects, it’s unlikely that the storied actor would realistically have the time to join Netflix’s current top dog, but never say never.

The Witcher season 2 isn’t scheduled to arrive until 2021, but in the meantime, you can let us know which camp you belong to. Hamill or DeVito? Sound off below!