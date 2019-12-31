The Witcher Fans Demanding That Netflix Cast Mark Hamill In Season 2

It’s official: The Witcher is a major hit. And we do mean a major hit.

Netflix’s new fantasy series, itself based on the novels of the same name, landed on the streaming platform shortly before Christmas and it didn’t take long for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia to find himself as a bona fide television sensation.

So much so, in fact, that The Witcher is even featured on Netflix’s top 10 most popular releases of 2019 list – in the United States, at least – and also continues to be one of the hottest topics on the web. Especially since we already know we’re getting a second – and very likely, third – season in the near future.

And as all eyes turn towards what comes next, there’s one thing that fans are asking to see when the show returns more than anything else: Mark Hamill as Vesemir. Yes, the Star Wars legend has become viewers’ top pick to play the role in season 2 and they’re certainly letting Netflix know how they feel, taking to Twitter to share their opinions.

@witchernetflix please cast @HamillHimself as vesemir for season 2 gotta try beat season 1 somehow — thomasgarrett55 (@thomasgarrett51) December 31, 2019

mark hamill would be amazing to play vesemir #TheWicher i hope the show runners are going to talk for him to become the mentor who taught geralt himself just like in the books and the games it would be Amazing to see hamill take on the role for Vesemir #TheWitcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/pRgov9HmaA — Joyful Gamer (@joyfulgamer10) December 30, 2019

I honestly hope that @HamillHimself gets the role of vesemir in @witchernetflix season 2!!! He’d be perfect!!! @netflix please make it happen!!!! — Michael ❤️ Sam, Colby, Kat, Tara, Jake ✖️✖️ (@darthgolbach) December 30, 2019

Please find a way to play Vesemir — Austin Kelly (@akelly101299) December 30, 2019

Please cast @HamillHimself to play Vesemir!!! — Jared Speck (@Jspeck12) December 30, 2019

Please @netflix let @HamillHimself play Vesemir in the second season of #TheWitcher — Ahmet Winchester (@AhmetW_) December 30, 2019

can mark hamill please play vesemir… PLEASE — din djarin’s wife (@azirasphale) December 30, 2019

Can we make sure @HamillHimself plays Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher @netflix — Logan Elliott (@tall_kid28) December 30, 2019

Of course, the good news here is that according to sources close to WGTC, Netflix is, at the very least, interested in Hamill for the role. Does that mean it’s a done deal? No, far from it, but again, it’s nice to hear that the streaming giant is on the same side as the fans and with any luck, this will all work out in the end.

But tell us, would Mark Hamill be your first pick to play Vesemir in season 2 of The Witcher? Or did you have someone else in mind? Sound off down below with your thoughts.