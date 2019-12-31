Home / tv

The Witcher Fans Demanding That Netflix Cast Mark Hamill In Season 2

It’s official: The Witcher is a major hit. And we do mean a major hit.

Netflix’s new fantasy series, itself based on the novels of the same name, landed on the streaming platform shortly before Christmas and it didn’t take long for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia to find himself as a bona fide television sensation.

So much so, in fact, that The Witcher is even featured on Netflix’s top 10 most popular releases of 2019 list – in the United States, at least – and also continues to be one of the hottest topics on the web. Especially since we already know we’re getting a second – and very likely, third – season in the near future.

And as all eyes turn towards what comes next, there’s one thing that fans are asking to see when the show returns more than anything else: Mark Hamill as Vesemir. Yes, the Star Wars legend has become viewers’ top pick to play the role in season 2 and they’re certainly letting Netflix know how they feel, taking to Twitter to share their opinions.

Of course, the good news here is that according to sources close to WGTC, Netflix is, at the very least, interested in Hamill for the role. Does that mean it’s a done deal? No, far from it, but again, it’s nice to hear that the streaming giant is on the same side as the fans and with any luck, this will all work out in the end.

But tell us, would Mark Hamill be your first pick to play Vesemir in season 2 of The Witcher? Or did you have someone else in mind? Sound off down below with your thoughts.

