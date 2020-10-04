The Witcher May Be Getting A Mages-Focused Spinoff

Although production on its second season is still affected by COVID-19, it seems that Netflix have big plans for The Witcher. The Henry Cavill-starring show will be more streamlined in its next run than the first year, which saw multiple timelines vying for attention, and will likely adapt Blood of Elves. However, the success of the series means that the streamer are keen to extend the property into spinoffs as well, including one focused on mages.

According to Daniel Richtman, who previously shared reports of Netflix’s ambition for new Witcher programs, the plan is to explore the world of mages and sorceresses. Of course, Yennefer’s journey and the role of magic in the story was a central part of the first run of episodes, but there’s plenty more material in the books and games to support expanding this approach to a deeper bench of characters and locations. With prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin still on the cards, as well as animated project The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re a fan of the franchise.

It’s worth noting, though, that this new report indicates a shift away from the lives of the Witchers, although we wouldn’t bet against them still playing a key role in the narrative. Given the scope of Andrzej Sapkowski’s saga, it’s not inconceivable that Netflix want to build their own universe around Geralt and co. The key risk, however, is that overloading on spinoffs could tire out audiences or stretch the brand too far, as was arguably the case with the conclusion of Game of Thrones.

Nothing is confirmed right now, though, but hints that a third season of The Witcher is already planned only strengthen the idea that we could be getting a lot more content over the next few years. For the moment, however, we’re expecting that, further pandemic shutdowns aside, new instalments of the streaming hit will be with us in the middle of 2021.