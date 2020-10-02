The Witcher Reportedly Already Renewed For A Third Season

The second season of The Witcher recently resumed production following a lengthy hiatus after virtually the entire industry was shut down as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but now that shooting is back in full swing, we’re starting to get our first glimpses of how Geralt of Rivia’s next outing is shaping up.

Of course, Netflix are positioning The Witcher as one of their marquee properties moving forward, and prequel series Blood Origin was recently announced and already has fans pretty excited. Jason Momoa has been heavily linked to the lead role in the project, which will track the story of the very first Witcher, and the Aquaman star has been leaning into the speculation that he’s signed on.

Unfortunately, The Witcher‘s second batch of episodes aren’t expected to arrive until the middle of next year, but it looks like a third run has already been given the green light. This shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as the first season dominated both the conversation and Netflix’s most-watched list as it became one of their most popular original shows ever, although it does indicate that the streaming service are keen to keep forging ahead as quickly as possible.

While the third season hasn’t been officially confirmed yet by either Netflix or showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it has been added to the Writers Guild of America database. That locks The Witcher in as being a project actively looking for new writers to tackle the material. Not to mention WGTC told you months ago that a third season was already in development. As such, there’s no doubt already discussions going on behind the scenes about where Geralt’s adventures will take him far beyond the season 2 finale.