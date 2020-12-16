New Witcher Season 2 Photos Tease Kaer Morhen And Past Witchers

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed Netflix’s The Witcher, the producers have been making sure that fans get regular teasers to hype them for the next chapter in the story of Geralt. And the latest snippet comes in the form of several photos from the upcoming second season.

The official Twitter account for the live-action series recently announced that a 6-day “Witchmas” was coming up to celebrate the world of Andrzej Sapkowski. As the first gift, the producers gave us a choice between deleted scenes from season 1 and the “Law of Surprise.” Evidently, the majority of the fandom invoked the latter, culminating in showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich sharing three speculative shots from season 2.

Based on the images, which you can check out below, we’d say that this is the Kaer Morhen set. As you know, Geralt is going to take his ward Ciri to the old Witcher fortress up in the north, where he’ll be reunited with a couple of his old monster hunter pals. What will transpire there is anyone’s guess at this point. But hopefully, it’ll involve Geralt going on yet another hunt, which may or may not end well for one of his oldest companions.

As you can see, the first pic shows a block holding several Witcher swords. This could turn out to be Kaer Morhen’s armory, though it’s also possible that Vesemir and the gang have put up a memorial for fallen Witchers from the School of Wolf since the next image shows different looking medallions hanging like dog tags. The remaining one, meanwhile, depicts an encampment in the woods with a banner that could only allude to the Scoia’tael, the non-human guerilla fighters that keep the Northern Kingdom rulers on their toes.

The folks behind Netflix’s The Witcher have now posted the second choice between a script page from season 2 and another “Law of Surprise” reveal, so be sure to cast your vote over on Twitter if you wish to see more snippets like these new photos.