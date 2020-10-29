In terms of production values, Netflix’s The Witcher blew our minds and surpassed expectations in the first season. Though when you’re dealing with such an immersive world as the Continent, it’s not exactly a walk in the park to do everything right from the get-go.

While fans generally appreciated the worldbuilding, one aspect of the costume design, in particular, managed to generate a lot of buzz on social media. By that, of course, we’re referring to the Nilfgaardian armor, known famously among the fandom as the “scrotum armor.”

Indeed, the design itself left much to be desired for the fictional world’s most badass army. This is especially true when you compare it to the Nilfgaardian regiments in CD Projekt’s video game trilogy. Since the second season will take place during the reformation of the Nilfgaard after their defeat at the Battle of Sodden, though, the crew has been given the perfect opportunity to come up with a more suitable design.

Now, a newly released set photo, courtesy of Redanian Intelligence, an outlet dedicated to covering news of The Witcher saga, gives us an idea as to what the reworked design will look like, and you can see it for yourself down below.

The Witcher Season 2 Set Photo Reveals New Nilfgaardian Armor 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The sequence in question here seems to depict Cahir Aep Ceallach, the “Nilfgaardian who isn’t a Nilfgaardian,” next to Fringilla Vigo. Andrzej Sapkowski himself doesn’t go into much detail when describing the armor in the books, and while the new one is admittedly much more appealing to the eye, it wouldn’t really make up an army that resembles a black sea. The shade is, after all, Nilfgaard’s cultural insignia.

What do you think about the new design, though? And which one would you prefer to see in future seasons of The Witcher? Sound off in the usual place below.