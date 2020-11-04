The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Several Returning Characters

With 2020 continuing to be a vortex of uncertainty thanks to COVID-19, Netflix’s The Witcher, like many productions that came to a grinding halt during the pandemic, is still playing catch-up with filming for the hit series’ second season. Wholly unsurprisingly, the streaming platform isn’t quite ready to put a definitive date on Henry Cavill’s return as Geralt of Rivia, though given the current situation, mid-to-late 2021 is a likely release window.

In case you missed the memo, the production resumed not too long ago, with several cast and crew members having already been spotted on location in Yorkshire, England to shoot their scenes. Most notably, Anya Chalotra, who plays powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg on the show, has turned up on multiple occasions, and Netflix has been attempting to keep hype alive for next year’s follow-up by releasing various teasers, including a first look at Ciri and some gnarly Nilfgaardian armor redesigns.

As far as today’s previews go, you’ve got photographer Peter Lau (H/T, Redanian Intelligence) to thank for the images below, which depict numerous members of the Continent’s powerful Council of Wizards.

Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen), Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) are all present in the images, as too, is Eamon Farren, who plays Nilfgaardian army commander Cahir. It’s the latter of these, in particular, that’s arguably of most interest, as Farren is seen sporting a head of long hair and an equally impressive beard. Promotional shots for The Witcher season 2, on the other hand, depict him as being clean-shaven.

We’ll ultimately have to wait and see what the deal is there, but in the meantime, feel free to let us know of any interesting details we might have missed by dropping a comment below!