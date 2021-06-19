The Witcher Season 2 Teaser May Reveal First Look At Vesemir

The hype train for season 2 of The Witcher is slowly starting to build, and we should be getting even more details when Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s WitcherCon happens on July 9th. After all, it was only yesterday that we saw a brand new and frustratingly brief teaser for the return of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, and the smart money would be on the first full-length promo arriving in three weeks’ time.

One of the most eagerly-awaited new additions to the ensemble is Geralt’s mentor Vesemir, who’ll be played by Danish actor and Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia. Although it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, you’d imagine that he’ll also be voicing the character in upcoming animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf, which focuses on Vesemir’s younger days and will explain the feud between Witchers and mages.

After all, the live-action show’s creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is producing the feature, and if the creative team and ensemble cast for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead companion series Lost Vegas is any indication, then the streaming service are keen to maintain cross-brand synergy when it comes to animated spinoffs.

Until we find out for sure, though, fans will be eagerly awaiting their first glimpse of Bodnia in action, and some eagle-eyed sleuths think they may have spotted him in the most recent ten-second teaser (screenshots from which can be seen below).

The Witcher Season 2 Photos Show Us Jaskier's New Look 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As ComicBook.com explains:

We see [Geralt] standing next to someone that very much appears to be Vesemir. There are two shots that indicated this, and in both photos the character has a brown outfit and grey hair that seems in line with the character, and in one of them he is standing next to Geralt in what appears to be Kaer Morhen, as you can see the Witcher medallions hanging behind them. In the other shot you can see Geralt standing back to back with Vesemir, and they have their swords drawn, but we can’t see exactly who they have them drawn for. The mystery character is also sporting some armor in this shot and again you see the grey hair, so coupled with the sword, it would seem this is indeed Vesemir.

It’s not exactly a massive reveal, but audiences will take anything they can get at this stage after season 2 of The Witcher found itself delayed by a year and suffering through a tortured production as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, so a little bit of Vesemir is far superior to none at all.