Watch: Geralt Returns In New Witcher Season 2 Teaser

Netflix has finally unveiled some new footage from The Witcher season 2 this Friday, and it showcases the one and only Geralt of Rivia. Fans have been eager for more from Henry Cavill’s hunter since the first season of the fantasy phenomenon debuted in late 2019. After several COVID-related delays, production completed on the sophomore run this past spring so the streamer is now ready to start promoting what’s next for Geralt and company.

“What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here’s a clue,” reads the caption to the promo the official Witcher Twitter account shared this Friday afternoon. Though it’s only 12 seconds in length, the fast-cutting teaser packs a lot into its short timeframe, leaving fans much to dissect and pick apart. Check it out for yourself via the tweet below:

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans think they’ve spotted potential glimpses of other favorite characters, like Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), though it’s hard to tell for sure. Clearly, we’re seeing Geralt gearing up to face some creature or other, as he walks down some shadowy corridors with his sword drawn. And if you look closely at the 0:03 mark, you can see he’s sporting some very cat-like eyes, suggesting he’s taken a potion to help him stalk his target better in the dark. There are also shots of a bunch of Witcher medallions, various new locations and someone speaking to Geralt in Kaer Morhen, the Witchers’ stronghold.

The good news is that season 2 is just the first chapter in a massive expansion of the franchise. Animated spinoff film Nightmare of the Wolf is on the way, as is live-action prequel series Blood Origin, which may just star Pierce Brosnan. What’s more, Cavill is reportedly planning to stick around as Geralt for a long time yet. Expect The Witcher to return to Netflix sometime before 2021 is out.