‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ has a major A-list cameo

Tom Hanks has been a part of America for decades, and he’s now shown up in its earlier history thanks to 1883 on Paramount+.

According to a report from Deadline, the acclaimed thespian and lover of the past pops up in Taylor Sheridan’s prequel to the Yellowstone television series in its second episode. It occurs after the brutal Civil War battle at Antietam, and he interacts with Tim McGraw’s James Dutton character.

No further spoilers can be revealed, but creator Taylor Sheridan has promised more unexpected actors will come over the expected 10 episodes of the show’s first season, and he also revealed to Deadline that Hanks shot his moment over one day back in September, which you can check out below.

This kind of thing is not an outlier for iconic actors. Bill Murray famously unexpectedly popped up in Zombieland, Jack Nicholson appears out of nowhere in Broadcast News and Eminem is gloriously ridiculous in Funny People. Fingers crossed Hanks does some more of this in the future, and hopefully historical projects in general.

What do you think of Tom Hanks cameoing in 1883? Is there a cameo you wish a public figure or celebrity would make in a production? What is a famous one you wish more people were aware of? Let us know in the comments below.