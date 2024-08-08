Image Credit: Disney
Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images
TV

‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Madison’ release window, cast, and plot

The Western franchise has us all in a chokehold!

Demi Phillips


Published: Aug 8, 2024 11:35 am

Is Yellowstone the gift that keeps on giving? Looks like it, because another spin-off is on the way. The latest series in the franchise, Madison (originally titled 2024), has been announced, and it’s none other than Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role. If that’s not enough to reel you in, then I don’t know what else can. Pfeiffer joins other A-list names like Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, and Harrison Ford in the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. 

What’s the plot for Madison?

Per TV Line, Madison will follow Pfeiffer’s character Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch who moves with her family from New York to the Madison River of Montana after the passing of her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash.

The Oscar-nominated actress joins Taylor Sheridan as the series’ producer, and while it’s been prequel after prequel thus far in the Yellowstone universe, Madison is a sequel, and will follow the events of Yellowstone. Although there’s not much information around, viewers can expect “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.” according to Paramount. The series is also expected to build on the foundation already set by Yellowstone‘s now-iconic Dutton family.

Who will star alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in Madison?

As mentioned, details are currently lacking, but OG Yellowstone fans can rejoice at the news that existing characters will appear in the upcoming sequel. Previous information from TV Line also indicates that Patrick J. Adams, Kurt Russell, and Beau Garrett are in talks to join the cast, but if an agreement has been made, their casting has yet to be announced. 

When can we expect the Yellowstone spin-off to release?

With the major delay in the release of season 5, part 2 of Yellowstone, you might be worried about the expected debut of Madison. Thankfully, the original series will finally close its curtains (without Kevin Costner) this year, hitting screens on Nov. 10. Nonetheless, production of Madison actually kicks off this August in New York and Texas. Which means it isn’t a reach to expect Madison to have a mid-2025 release date.

