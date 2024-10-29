Yep, Jennifer Hudson just gave Kathryn Hahn a butt award

Most actors crave an Oscar or even the much-coveted EGOT, but Kathryn Hahn seems positively pleased as punch to be the new recipient of a much more niche yet still history-making accolade.

For those unaware, Hahn became the first woman to bare her naked buttocks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to her title role in Agatha All Along. While this groundbreaking feat was criminally overlooked by the Emmys and whoever’s in charge of monitoring EGOT hopefuls, Hahn got flowers for her butt-bearing feat during a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Kathryn Hahn received a plaque celebrating her achievement as the “First Woman to Show Her Butt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe” pic.twitter.com/vkxYHxnnh4 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 28, 2024

“You do realize you are the first woman to show your butt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?” the host told Hahn. In perhaps the purest example of girls supporting girls, Hudson said she had gotten something for Hahn “to commemorate that moment,” before whipping out an Agatha-purple (on par with Brat-green at this point) plaque inscribed with what will now become Hahn’s defining crowning glory, superseding even that hilarious scene from Step Brothers.

“First Woman to Show Her Butt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the plaque read, prompted well-earned pride from the butt-bearer herself. “This is the best,” Hahn exclaimed while receiving the award, before hopefully joking that it meant she “can quit now.” The actress said receiving the award feels like “I walked on the moon,” opening up the possibility for an even more niche award for the first person to bare their butt while on the moon. Elon Musk will probably (and regrettably) get that.

Chris Hemsworth on seeing Thor's butt in #ThorLoveAndThunder: "It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this…'" https://t.co/3aIXbiXW0C pic.twitter.com/kD2wsPN0zL — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

For all her history-making efforts, Hahn is actually the second person, but first woman, to show their naked butt in a Marvel title, with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor gifting all of us with that honor in 2022’s Love and Thunder. “To know that it’s behind Thor is pretty great,” Hahn said of her fellow recipient. “Thor and me, just our butts encased in gold.” Put both of those encasings on Etsy and I’ll be the first in the queue.

While it’s not a part of the MCU, fellow superhero title The Boys would probably run out of plaques to give its cast and characters, so plentiful are the bare and often gorily mangled body parts. Elsewhere in the interview, Hahn revealed that the butt scene in Agatha All Along was actually her idea, sparked by a direction in the original script that said “Agatha puts on her robe and goes outside.”

Since, as Hahn says, Agatha was in “a feral state,” she thought it made sense for the character to be naked, because “she wouldn’t even be thinking about [it.]” It’s not the first time the witchy Marvel entry has made history, with the upcoming dual release of the final two episodes marking the first time an MCU TV show has dropped the finale episodes at the same time.

In yet another surprising moment for the show, a recent episode even channeled Dolly Parton, proving that — with its queer-coded characters and cast of gay icons — Agatha All Along is the campiest Marvel title to date. So camp, in fact, that its star is now receiving awards for the milestone that is baring one’s bum. Kudos to you, Kathryn!

