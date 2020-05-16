Yoda Actor Frank Oz Says He Hasn’t Seen The Mandalorian Or Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda fever swept the globe when The Mandalorian launched its debut season on Disney Plus late last year. In a fandom that has become fairly fractured, the adorable Force-sensitive puppet is one thing that unites Star Wars fans. But what does Yoda himself make of the little critter? Frank Oz has been with the saga since The Empire Strikes Back, performing the wise Jedi Grandmaster most recently in The Last Jedi. So, is he another admirer of The Child?

While speaking to IndieWire, Oz was asked about his thoughts on Baby Yoda. While he stressed that he’s got nothing to do with that character, who’s completely separate from Yoda, he did admit that he’s heard he’s “very cute” and has a strong feeling that the studio has long-term goals for him.

“I have nothing to do with Baby Yoda,” Oz said. “But I heard it’s very cute, and I’m sure Disney has a whole plan for it.”

He’s not wrong there. Showrunner Jon Favreau is known to be playing the long game with The Child and is set to reveal more about him as the series continues. He’s definitely got a real name, for example, that will presumably be unveiled at some point – though it’d better be damn catchy, as everyone’s pretty stuck on calling him Baby Yoda.

Speaking more generally about his SW career in the same interview, Oz talked about his love for Yoda but also his frustration when folks think that’s all he’s done with his career.

“I love doing Yoda. The only thing that bothers me is if people think that I only do Yoda. That’s not a good feeling.”

In case you’re not aware, Oz is a master puppeteer, also known for his work with the Muppets, portraying many beloved characters such as Fozzie Bear and Miss Piggy. He’s also an accomplished filmmaker, as well, having directed The Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Dark Crystal. He’d actually be a good contender to helm an episode of The Mandalorian.

Speaking of, Baby Yoda is set to return as soon as this October when The Mandalorian season 2 kicks off on the streaming service.