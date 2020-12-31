Young Avengers Will Reportedly Be The MCU’s Biggest Show Yet

There are currently twelve movies, ten Disney Plus shows, two animated spinoffs and a holiday special in the works as the Marvel Cinematic Universe compensates for a completely barren 2020 by doubling down on a raft of fresh and exciting content for the big and small screen, and all 25 of these projects are set to arrive by the end of 2023.

That’s an awful lot of worldbuilding for an already expansive mythology, especially with so many new faces about to debut. In most cases, franchises getting bigger and bigger tends to result in a decline in quality as the focus shifts to spectacle over storytelling, but Kevin Feige has proven so adept at his job over the last dozen years that there’s nothing to indicate the MCU will suffer a similar fate.

Indeed, the Disney Plus shows have been designed to look and feel like the big budget blockbuster movies, with the studio sparing no expense as the costs are rumored to be anywhere up to $25 million per episode, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Young Avengers will be the most expensive MCU streaming exclusive yet.

Of course, it hasn’t actually been officially announced as part of the schedule, but Kevin Feige admitted years ago that the team were very much in his thinking, and there’ve been several major additions to the franchise’s ensemble that would make it clear that Young Avengers is in the pipeline. Speed and Wiccan will be introduced in WandaVision, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop will inherit the mantle of Hawkeye next year, Kathryn Newton has replaced Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Dominique Thorne will suit up as Riri Williams in Ironheart and Xochitl Gomez will play America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, giving the MCU more than enough candidates to fill out the roster.