‘You’re Invited’: ‘Squid Game’ is already urging us not to sleep on one crucial character returning for season 2

The hype for the long overdue Squid Game follow-up is slowly but steadily building as Netflix drip feeds us more and more teasers that promise more twisted games and even some returning characters.

The first teaser gave us some brief glimpses into the new games and characters, although it was met with some skepticism by jaded fans who felt it had been too long since the first season. There’s a genuine possibility that the Squid Game hype train might have already left the station. That being said, Netflix has released a short clip that seems to have piqued the curiosity of many.

Netflix certainly has our attention

It’s been a long time since season one, but even so, most of us remember the salesman from the first and last episode. The man who practically started the whole chain of events and brought our protagonist, Seong Gi-hun, into the games in the first place. His introduction scene is iconic to say the least – he approaches Gi-hun, asking him if he wants to play a simple game to win some money. Afterwards, he offers him the chance to take part in a series of mysterious games to win even more money. It’s a relatively small yet memorable part from the original show.

Well anyway, he’s back, and if this teaser is anything to go off of, then it looks like he’s going to have a much larger role to play in this upcoming season. The short clip shows us the unnamed salesman’s morning routine as he showers, gets dressed, and prepares his suitcase, before heading to the subway to find another unsuspecting soul to drag into the game.

Seeing the salesman outside of the subway feels weird, like seeing someone you know from work casually shopping in Walmart. Could the second season give us some much needed backstory to this mysterious character? Or will this scene even be used in the final cut? There’s always the possibility this is all just footage to be used in the marketing, but something tells me that won’t be the case.

Regardless, fans are certainly excited to see the return of actor Gong Yoo as the salesman. Honestly, who wouldn’t be excited by the promise of more Gong Yoo?

At the very least, this confirms that he’ll be a returning character, and it definitely suggests we’ll be seeing more of him in the second season. But could this also mean the return of other characters from the original Squid Game? We already know Gi-hun is back (obviously), but could other surviving characters return? Or perhaps even the return of some dead characters in some way or another? Anything is possible with this show, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

