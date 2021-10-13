Manifest Pulls High Streaming Numbers On Netflix After Cancellation From NBC

Prior to Squid Game‘s total domination on Netflix, Manifest was a series topping the charts on the streaming service. After NBC canned the show after its third season, Netflix picked up the pieces, announcing they would be renewing it for a fourth and final outing that will conclude the story.

As ComicBook reports, the Nielsen rating for Manifest placed it as one of the top streaming shows from September 6th to September 12th, with 831 million minutes of the show being streamed over that period. In terms of acquired series, that makes it the most streamed in that Netflix category and the third-biggest show overall on the platform. Clickbait and Lucifer were the only other two titles able to best Manifest during that same period, with both shows having just released new episodes at the time.

Manifest saw its first wave of popularity on the streaming platform in early summer when Netflix added the first two seasons to its library, roughly coinciding with NBC’s announced cancellation. Once Netflix added the third season, fans once again went on a binge-fest of the show.

After massive fan campaigns lobbying for a network or streamer to adopt the series for their own, Netflix announced in September it would be doing just that by bringing Manifest back for a concluding 20-episode fourth season. That will give plenty of breathing room to finish off the saga the way it was intended.

“Given that I’ve had to go through the thought exercise this summer of how to get to the original endgame in two episodes, six episodes, or nine episodes, I feel like it’s an embarrassment of riches to have to have 20 episodes to tell the rest of the story…I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to,” Manifest creator Jeff Rake recently told Entertainment Weekly.

What do you think is in store for Manifest season four?