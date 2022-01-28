Cop goes viral on TikTok for delivering food after arresting DoorDash driver

A police offer has gone viral on TikTok for doing some work on the side, delivering food that was meant to be handled by a DoorDash driver that was arrested before reaching their destination.

TikTok has become the go-to place to access hilarious, trendy, and emotional videos, scrolling through the ‘For You’ page, with the app’s algorithm recommending videos like ones you regularly enjoy.

Some of those videos are expected, while others thrown in will likely surprise you from time to time. Surprises add excitement to the mix, much like the surprise in the clip we’re sharing with you today.

In a recent viral video, a cop delivered DoorDash to a woman in an unlikely set of circumstances. As the officer rang the doorbell and waited for someone to answer, he had a smile on his face. When a woman came to the door, he laughed as she peered out and saw him holding fast food instead of her expected DoorDash driver.

Likely a little alarmed, she opened the door and began laughing as the police officer told her that he had decided to finish the dash for the now-arrested driver to ensure that she got her meal.

The pair continue laughing as she accepts the food and thanks the officer for getting it to her. It’s a hilarious video but also a sweet reminder that sometimes going the extra mile for someone is the kind of thing that can make someone’s day.