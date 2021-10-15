Hooters Goes Viral Over Controversial New Skimpier Uniforms

Hooters is trending over a switch to their waitresses’ uniforms. The company, famous for either wings or breasts depending on who you ask, will now have a new dress code with shorts that waitresses say are a little too revealing. The restaurant began trending on Twitter as pictures of the shorts, alongside videos of angry waitresses, were shared all across the platform.

The outrage wasn’t just contained to Twitter either — TikTokers also got in on the action. One waitress in particular, Kristen Songer, is going viral because of her post discussing the new uniform.

The waitress shows a pair of the old shorts and the new ones side by side and the new shorts show a lot more backside and are much smaller. They look more like bikini bottoms.

The old shorts were orange and covered most of an employee’s rear, the new shorts essentially act like a thong and look like a V.

“There’s no longer anything covered by these shorts,” Songer said in the video. “This is why all the Hooters girls are upset, because this is not what I agreed to wear a year ago when I was hired.”

Hooters sent out a notice about the new shorts to all employees, according to The New York Post.

“Starting Oct. 4, all Hooters girls should wear the new shorts when working once they arrive to stores,” the policy said. “The old shorts should not be worn.”

The notice also said that employees who feel uncomfortable about the new uniforms are welcome to resign.

“[We] hope this change would create excitement with all of our current Hooters Girls. We understand that this may be a change that may not suit your personal preference. We would ask that you try them out and, if after two weeks, you are still hesitant to wear the new shorts you may transfer to a non-image based position or resign your position as a Hooters Girl. If you choose to resign you will be eligible for rehire.”

Two Alabama Hooters waitresses named Easten Brewer and Katherine Nicole also made a video joking that the new shorts were “rated porn.”

Other waitresses have also expressed their discontent.

this is like the fourth tiktok i’ve seen of hooters employees expressing their ✨discomfort✨ over the new uniform shorts pic.twitter.com/laFqQJMkwT — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) October 13, 2021

Others said they didn’t mind the new uniforms.

It remains to be seen if the attention will cause Hooters to rethink its position.