How to do the “16 Missed Calls” trend on TikTok

As 2021 comes to a close, it’s only natural to take a look back at the year that has led us to our current moment. Thankfully for content creators, their fellow TikTok users have found a fun new way to commemorate the end of one year and the start of another.

For several years, TikTok has been responsible for dozens of viral trends, and this year TikTokers have upped the ante with a new influx of creative posts that have turned new songs (as well as some old ones) into videos focused on certain aspects of their lives. One of the latest viral trends is known as “16 Missed Calls.”

What is “16 Missed Calls?”

“16 Missed Calls” is actually a track by R&B singer Brent Faiyaz that many TikTokers are using to narrate people’s stunning transformations / glow ups. A typical TikTok video using the song usually shows a throwback picture of the user and then incorporates overlay text to highlight the lyrics “16 missed calls later” before their “glow up” picture or video appears.

Who is Brent Faiyas?

If you’ve never heard of the popular R&B singer Brent Faiyas ⏤ whose real name is Christopher Brent Wood ⏤ he rose to popularity through his songs on SoundCloud in 2014. During his career, the artist has created several hit songs, with his EP “F*ck The World” making it to the US Billboard 200. He’s even snagged himself a feature with Drake on the song “Wasting Time.” Now, capping off the end of 2021, Faiyas’ song “16 Missed Calls” has become a TikTok sensation.

So what exactly is the “16 Missed Calls” trend?

The trend is basically a new way for TikTokers to post their “glow ups,” but with a key difference. It’s purposely aimed as a symbol of spite and revenge.

As part of the trend, users feature older, less-attractive photos or videos of themselves and add the caption text “You’re not my type” to insinuate that they’ve been rejected by a person (real or imaginary) for not being their type. That’s usually followed up by a black screen with the overlay text that reads “16 missed calls” as a brief intermission before revealing “after” photos or video clips meant to convey the sense that they are much more attractive than they were previously.

How to do the “16 Missed Calls” trend on TikTok

If you’re looking to make some people jealous or simply want to join in the fun, you first have to find some photos or video clips that showcase you in a less glamorous light. Then compile the most current pics and video clips where you are the most “glowed up” for your “after” presentation. Then all you need to do is follow these steps.

Open the TikTok app and select “16 Missed Calls” from TikTok’s music library or download the song to your Sounds.

Select a photo or video from the gallery you wish to add first by using the slideshow effect available on the Effects tab.

After selecting your sideshow, follow them up with a “16 Missed Calls” image screen and add text that you can get to appear in the rhythm of the “16 Missed Calls” verse.

Then incorporate your glow-up pictures into another slideshow and set it to the Brent Faiyas track.

You can also use a video editing app like InShot. Basically, all you have to do is:

Open the Inshot Video Editor and create a new project in 9:16 ratio. Then import the first photo and 3 to 5 images you need to add at last. Also, you need to add “16 Missed Calls” to the timeline as well.

After that, adjust the images according to the song lines. Adjust the first photo duration to 0.3 seconds and type “Sorry, you’re not my type” using the typing tool. You can add the lyrics as well without any trouble. Then you just have to adjust the duration of the photos to 0.2 seconds in your next slideshow and you’re done.

There you have it! Now you’re ready to show all the haters how much you’ve grown since the last time they saw you. But remember, this is supposed to be friendly fun, so try not to take it too seriously. Whether you’ve experienced an actual glow up or not, we’re all beautiful, and that validation needn’t come from someone else.