TikTok is without a doubt one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Each day, millions of creators hop on and post videos on their accounts aimed at entertaining their followers and maybe even building an audience over time. Unfortunately, as many TikTokers can attest, the process of being a creator on the platform can lead to a few issues along the way.

Hacking is something that can happen on any social media platform at any time, TikTok included. If you find that you’ve been hacked or deleted your own account by accident, fortunately there are some ways to fix this. Should you find yourself attempting to recover a deleted or stolen account, here’s how you’ll want to proceed.

How to recover your TikTok account

Anyone having trouble getting into a locked account should first follow the three steps that TikTok suggests should be done before the issue is escalated to a staff member or further steps are necessary:

Restart your TikTok device.

Ensure that you’re connected to the internet.

Clear the cache on the TikTok app.

How to recover a deleted TikTok account

If you’ve deleted your TikTok account and are looking to recover it, have no fear ⏤ the process is extremely simple.

Tap the profile icon at the bottom menu of the main screen. Select “Sign Up.” Choose the “Already have an account” login option. Log back into your account using either your phone number, email, or username. Once in, you’ll be queued to reactivate your account. Complete this and you’re good to go once again.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to do this within 30 days of deleting your account, otherwise there is no way to recover it.

How to get recover a hacked account

If you’ve been hacked and are attempting to get back into your account, there are a few steps you’ll need to complete to do so:

First, change your password. Head to the Login screen of TikTok. Select “Forgot Password?” Follow the email steps to set up a new password. Once you’ve done this, link your phone to your account if you have yet to do so by heading to the TikTok menu and selecting “Me.” From here, open the Settings and privacy menu, select “Manage Account” and choose “Phone Number.” Put your number in to link it to your account. It’s also worth checking your Devices tab from the Privacy menu to ensure that no strange devices have access to your account.

If none of the above processes resolve your issue, you should contact TikTok support right away.