What’s the name of the Go Little Rockstar song on TikTok?

TikTok‘s popularity combined with its format means it is fertile ground for memes and trends. In fact, TikTok has spawned all sorts of memes, from the funny to the touching to the downright weird.

However, one of the most fascinating things about TikTok is its ability to add audio from inside the app to any video. This feature can often lead to out-of-context clips of songs going viral as users use them to convey specific statements or emotions. This means that some songs become extremely well-known despite people not being familiar with the complete track.

And the Go Little Rockstar trend is the perfect example of this.

What Is The Go Little Rockstar Trend?

Go Little Rockstar is one of the most wholesome and popular trends of recent months. In fact, the sound has been used in over 1.4 million TikTok videos.

The Go Little Rockstar trend sees people acknowledging good people, things, or events in their life. This can be anything from being proud of your children, being thankful to your parents, or praising your devoted pets. In fact, this trend is remarkably diverse, covering many different topics and emotions. But, no matter the subject, all of these videos end with the lyric “Go Little Rockstar.”

Where Does The Go Little Rockstar Song Come From?

The audio clip comes from a song by indie-pop duo SALES. Based in Orlando, Florida, the duo has released two albums since their formation in 2013. The famous viral clip comes from the duo’s self-released 2016 single “Pope is a Rockstar.”

However, there is a simple explanation for why many people don’t know the clip’s origin. It’s because most TikTok users are actually singing the wrong lyrics. As you can likely guess from the song’s title, the lyrics are not “Go Little Rockstar.” The singer is actually singing the phrase “Pope Is A Rockstar”.

In fact, the actual lyrics are:

Pope is a rockstar/ You take your clothes off/ Heading for the last fight/ Before our worlds part.

This misunderstanding has spawned several viral videos with many people trying to inform people of the correct lyrics.

Interestingly this isn’t the first time SALES, and their music has gone viral on TikTok. The band’s 2013 single “Renee” also gained notoriety when it became known as the “you got it” audio.

Their 2014 single “Chinese New Year” received similar treatment, becoming known as the “see you at the movies” song on TikTok. So it seems that the band really knows how to appeal to the tastes of TikTok’s userbase.