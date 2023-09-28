How much does Ryan Kaji make?

The name Ryan Kaji may not be immediately familiar to some readers, and this isn’t surprising. Kaji is more well-known by his YouTube channel, Ryan’s World (which was called Ryan Toysreview when the channel first started). Ryan Kaji and his family (mother, father, and twin sisters) review toys, but also make videos on a wide variety of kid-centric content. While Ryan’s young presence and influence on other children’s spending habits has been criticized, he still marches on as one of the wealthiest children in the United States.

It could be argued that Ryan doesn’t technically have any personal wealth, as he is still a minor. It’s presumed that his parents, Shion and Loann, control his finances and are likely setting money aside for when he’s older. Still, Ryan is the center of the channel (and its subsequent) and is the name most closely associated with their brand. Either way you slice it, viewers are very curious about the channel’s earnings.

How much money does Ryan’s World make?

Most of the other internet celebrities and influencers who made the Forbes Top Creators 2023 list were adults, most of whom have been working on their careers for over a decade (like Markiplier and Rhett & Link). Ryan Kaji was a standout on the list for his young age, even with his position amongst the top creators sitting at number seventeen. In the last year, he reportedly brought in an income of around $35 million.

The follower count for Ryan’s World on YouTube mirrors his earnings at 36 million. With that many followers, it’s not hard to imagine the high number from ad revenue. The Kaji family doesn’t only have their hands in video creation via YouTube. They also sell various types of merchandise, have released a television series, and even collaborated with companies to publish a few video games. All of their extra efforts have likely resulted in an even larger surplus of funds.

While there is no news about the long term future of the Ryan’s World brand, we do have to wonder how long a toy-based children’s channel will last. Ryan Kaji, born in 2011, is nearly 12 years old. Will the channel continue even when he gets older? He does have two younger sisters, but there’s been no word on whether or not there are plans for them to eventually take over the channel if Ryan ages out if it. Only time will tell.