‘The Neil Gaiman of BookTubers’: Fantasy book community shocked by Naomi King’s assault allegations against YouTube star Daniel Greene

Daniel Greene, one of the most popular book vloggers on YouTube, has recently been accused of sexual assault by a former friend and fellow content creator, Naomi King.

Greene started his online career in 2016, where he initially posted videos talking about his favorite fantasy book series like The Wheel of Time and A Song of Ice and Fire. He then transitioned into a full-fledged content creator, introducing and recommending books, reviewing them, and even launching a weekly fantasy news segment. Over the years, Greene slowly grew to become one of the most popular BookTubers on the platform with more than 500K users subscribed to his main channel at the time of writing. He has also collaborated with other content creators and at times inspired them to launch their own channels.

Now, the YouTube content creator-turned-novelist is facing allegations of sexual abuse from long-time former friend Naomi King, only weeks after the literary world was shaken to its very roots following the damning allegations leveled at Neil Gaiman and his wife.

On February 10, Naomi King posted a video on her YouTube channel detailing the cease and desist letter she received from Daniel’s attorney a while back, over a video she posted on her channel titled “A Conversation About Manipulation, Consent, and Assault.” In it, Naomi discusses her horrifying encounter with an individual who sexually assaulted her. She doesn’t explicitly name anyone in this video, but the implication may have been enough to spur Greene into taking some precautionary measures, like sending the cease and desist letter.

You can check out King’s newly released video, which has since gone viral in the literary community and beyond. In it, she gives a full account of everything that went down between her and Greene.

You can also check out the original video from a year ago here.

Since the release of this exposé, many BookTubers have commented on the controversy and expressed their support for King. As for Greene, he published a video calling the allegations “false.” He also claimed that he has “clear and convincing” evidence that everything between him and King was consensual, though from the short nature of the video and the clipped tone in which he conveys the message, it’s obvious that this was just a PR-crafted statement until he can present the purported evidence.

Since the release of these videos, Greene has lost almost 30K of his subscribers, with someone going as far as commenting on the video above: “Bro is the Neil Gaiman of BookTubers.”

Naomi King, for her part, has just released another video giving further details of the pair’s Las Vegas encounter, which you can check out below. It’s not clear if any of these revelations will be damning to either of their cases, since Greene seems adamant about taking this to court.

Now, as the community digests all of this information, it’s important to note that none of this is confirmed as fact. King paints a very damning picture of Greene in her video, but it would be prudent to wait for more evidence to emerge. Since he is such a prominent and beloved cornerstone of the fantasy and BookTube worlds, I have no doubt that we haven’t seen the end of this by a long shot.

