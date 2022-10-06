What the heck will YouTuber Andrew Flair do with a missile silo?

Most YouTubers who become millionaires buy expensive mansions, supercars, and prestige yachts, but that isn’t Andrew Flair’s style. Flair has run a channel since 2012, and regularly gets hundreds of thousands of views on each video. His main interest is bass fishing, but he also hunts and regularly talks about survival skills and end-of-the-world prepping. So naturally, he chose to pump that money into a truly eerie project.

In a video titled “I Bought an Abandoned NUCLEAR Missile Bunker!!! (Prepping for Doomsday)”, Flair gives us a tour of a mysterious Cold War facility located in his home state of Omaha. Originally built to house the Atlas nuclear missile in the 1960s, the base has since fallen into disrepair.

Many of the underground rooms are inaccessible, and the main silo itself is filled with water.

A “once in a lifetime” deal, the $550,000 purchase is sure to make his videos even more interesting, as he plans to create a series showcasing the truly gargantuan renovation project he has taken on.

Flair is married and a proud father, and plans to create a studio apartment for himself and his young family. But the real reason for his purchase may be much simpler – as he says in his video, “why would you not buy a missile silo?”

Built to withstand everything but a direct nuclear blast, and largely radiation proof, the complex is certainly a safe place to spend some quality time in.

And with Vladimir Putin’s gung-ho brinkmanship of late, maybe it’s not such a stupid idea after all.