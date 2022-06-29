10 best female ‘Naruto’ characters



Regarded as one of the most popular anime franchises in history, Naruto needs very little introduction. The all-time fan favorite series tells the story of a young ninja Naruto, who houses the terribly powerful nine-tailed fox. As viewers follow his journey to master the beast within him and grow as a ninja, we are introduced to some amazing characters along the way. The female characters in the show have been a superb and worthwhile addition, using their raw strength, dedication, and loyalty to strike a chord with fans.

Here are 10 of the best female characters in Naruto.

Tsunade

Image Via Crunchyroll

Lady Tsunade is the no-nonsense, kick ass matron of the Naruto series. While she leads as the fifth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, she hilariously doubles as a compulsive gambler, who unfortunately suffers from extremely bad luck. She is often recognized as one of the world’s strongest female ninja and medical-nin. Although she abandoned the ninja lifestyle for several years after suffering the losses of her loved ones, Tsunade stepped up to the plate and took responsibility when she was desperately needed as the Hokage. She also greatly improved the medical system of the village, saving countless lives in the process.

Mei Terumi

Image Via Crunchyroll

Another girl-boss in her own right, Mei is the Mizukage of the Kirigakure, a village known for its past corrupt leaders. After growing up and enduring the harsh conditions of her village, Mei finally took the seat of Mizukage and swore to undo the wrongs of the past leaders. Although she is introduced much later in the series, she became a beloved character for her sheer desire to restore greatness to her village, working hard to fulfill the roles of Mizukage.

Hinata Hyuga

Image Via Crunchyroll

A fan-favorite waifu, and sister to the much-loved Neji, Hinata Hyuga is the former heiress of the Hyuga clan. Debuting as a shy and soft spoken young girl, Hinata has a lot to prove as she grows to become a woman and a ninja. Her selflessness is often noteworthy, as well as her deep affection for the series’ lead protagonist, Naruto. She further stole hearts when she put herself in danger to Naruto during the Pain Arc. Although she was deemed unfitting for the role of an heiress by her clan leaders, Hinata more than proved herself as a powerful and trustworthy ninja. She went on to marry Naruto and gave birth to Boruto.

Temari Nara

Image Via Crunchyroll

Temari is known to be stoic, straightforward, and prudent. Being the daughter of the Rasa — the fourth Kazekage — caused her to have a pretty lonely childhood and she grew up to be a very rational girl who values peace above all else. Noted for her chic giant fan which aids her in battle, Temari is also recognized for her sweet dynamic with the notoriously lazy Shikamaru, whom she went on to marry.

Kushina Uzumaki

Image Via Crunchyroll

The second Jinchuriki of the nine-tails and mother of Naruto, Kushina truly deserves a show of her own. At a young age, she wished to become the first female Hokage of the Hidden Leaf village, and although she couldn’t make that happen, she married the man that became the Fourth Hokage. Her red hair and matching hot temper stamped her into the minds of many. Kushina’s sacrifice as both a mother and a ninja garnered her the love of the viewers, who (to this day) want to see more of her in perhaps a prequel.

Konan

Image Via Crunchyroll

This list would be inaccurate if only the female protagonists made it. Konan is one of the antagonists of the Naruto series, but still ranks well because of her unwavering loyalty and skill. Growing up as an orphan after the Second Shinobi War, she joined Nagato and Yahiko to found the infamous Akatsuki. Her tender and level-headed personality was admired by the villagers of Amegakure and earned her the name “God’s Angel”. She acted as the middleman between Pain and the villagers, and after Nagato’s death, she defected from the Akatsuki and returned to Amegakure to care for the people. Her fierce loyalty and empathy are surely worth praising.

TenTen

Image Via Crunchyroll

Our favorite weapons specialist also made it to the list. Over the years, TenTen has received some unwarranted negative reactions from fans for her dedication to the scrolls and weaponry. The pragmatic member of Team Guy, Tenten initially wished to be a medical-nin and train under Tsunade, but just didn’t cut it chakra-wise. Still, after realizing she didn’t have the control needed, she decided to improve her weaponry skills and became a perfect marksman. Tenten is strong, smart, and excellent with aim, which makes her a brilliant long-range fighter.

Ino Yamanaka

Image Via Crunchyroll

Ino is known to be a part of the iconic trio Ino-Shika-Cho, and worked hard to become a medical-nin and train under Tsunade. Her encouraging words and protective actions helped Sakura become a more independent person, even though a rivalry was born after they realized they both had feelings for Sasuke. Still, Ino came a long way from her stubborn and obnoxious childhood, to become a fiercely loyal comrade.

Kurenai Yuhi

Image Via Crunchyroll

Kurenai is not only an expert at creating illusions but is also an excellent fighter. She is the instructor in charge of training Hinata, Kiba, and Shino, and is adored by fans for her care and great interest in the growth of her students. After she had her daughter and became a single mother, she did not fail to show equally as much love and care for her daughter, making her one of the series’ most loved characters.

Sakura Haruno

Image Via Crunchyroll

The uncontested central female figure in the entire series, Sakura needs no introduction. Her raw strength alone is to be praised, and after surpassing Tsunade, Sakura became the strongest protagonist in the series. Sakura is also recognized as one of the greatest medical-nin. Although she found herself ill-suited for the life of a shinobi, she pushes through and trains to become not only a great fighter but a great medical-nin. Her bright pink hair, fiery attitude, and loyalty will always be remembered by fans of the series.